MURRAY — The Murray State Racer softball opened their 2021 Fall Ball season with two victories over Frontier Community College, 11-2 and 11-3, at Racer Field on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Game One – Murray State 11, Frontier CC 2
The Racers started the scoring early against the Bobcats, putting up two runs in the first inning, adding four in the third, three more in the fifth and finished with two in seventh.
Seven Racers collected a hit in the game led by Jackson State CC transfer, Gracie Osbron, who went 2-for-2 with three runs, two RBIs and two walks. Redshirt senior Logan Braundmeier had a double, batting in four runs.
In the circle, Murray State’s single-season strikeout record holder, Hannah James, threw 4.0 innings, allowed no hits and punched out nine. James gave way to freshman, Jade King, from Clearwater, Florida who closed out the final three innings, allowing just two runs on three hits.
Game Two – Murray State 11, Frontier CC 3
Frontier CC jumped on the board first putting up single runs in the third and fourth. The Racers responded with two big innings, five runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth.
Murray State used fourteen players in the game with nine collecting hits as Braundmeier, Osbron, Lindsey Carroll and Jordan Caple each had multi-RBIs games.
All-OVC Newcomer Team member, redshirt sophomore, Jenna Veber, pitched 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three.
Iowa transfer, Emma Olejniczak, closed out the Racers’ second win of the day, throwing 2.0 innings, allowing only one run, striking out five batters.
The Racers will travel to Southern Illinois to play Lakeland CC and the Salukis in Carbondale, Illinois on Sunday at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
