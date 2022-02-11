MURRAY — Murray State softball will kick off the 2022 campaign with five games this weekend at the DePaul Dome Tournament in Chicago. The Racers are set to face Butler, Seattle, Ball State, DePaul and Western Illinois.
Murray State returns two-thirds of their starting lineup and top two pitchers from a team that finished 22-29 overall and 19-15 in Ohio Valley Conference play a year ago. At the plate, the Racers will look for big things from fifth-year seniors Sierra Gilmore, Logan Braundmeier and Jensen Striegel. Gilmore, a 2021 All-OVC Second Team selection, led the team in batting average (.327), slugging percentage (.532), on-base percentage (.381), hits (51), RBI (40) and doubles (17) in 2021. Her 17 doubles were the most in the OVC. Braundmeier led in home runs (6) and runs scored (32) and was top three in eight other offensive categories. Striegel led the Racers in stolen bases (21). She also finished second in runs scored (26) and walks (15) and third on the team in batting average (.269) and hits (42).
In the circle, the Racers will lean on both Hannah James and Jenna Veber to guide a pitching staff that recorded an OVC-best 2.61 ERA a year ago. James, a junior, posted a team-best 2.21 ERA in 2021 and set the Racers single-season strikeout record with 158 strikeouts, while holding opposing hitters to a .200 average. Veber will look to build upon a season that landed her on the OVC All-Newcomer team. Veber posted a 2.58 ERA over a conference-leading 39 appearances on the year and her 6.1 K/BB ratio ranked 25th in the nation. She notched eight wins while her four saves were also the second-highest single-season total in program history.
