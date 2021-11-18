MURRAY — The Racers return to Memphis for another Murray State Spirit Night at the Grizzlies game Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. when the Grizzlies and former Racer and NBA all-star, Ja Morant, host the Houston Rockets at the FedExForum.
A pre-game party will be held at the brand new location of Ghost River Brewing Co. on Beale Street, directly across from FedExForum, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free food (while it lasts), loads of swag and a cash bar will be provided. To add a bit of sparkle to the celebration, the annual Memphis Holiday Parade will also take place on Beale Street at 3 p.m. and Ghost River Brewing Co. will be the perfect viewing location.
Also that weekend at the FedExForum, the Murray State Racer Men's Basketball team will take on the University of Memphis Tigers Friday, Dec. 10. Tickets can be purchased through the University of Memphis box office.
Make plans to spend the weekend as Racer Nation takes over Bluff City! For more information on tickets for either game, call (270) 809-5600.
Racers selected for two home games on ESPNU
The Murray State men's basketball is hosting a pair of televised home games on ESPNU as announced by the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2021-22 season. The Racers will appear on ESPNU (Feb. 17) when they host the Austin Peay Governors at the CFSB Center in a 6 p.m. tip. The second game happens at home (Feb. 24) against the Belmont Bruins in a tip off of 8 p.m. Both of the TV games for the Racers come on Thursday nights. The OVC schedule has a total of nine total men's basketball televised games (six regular season contests and three OVC Tournament games) to be aired by one of the ESPN networks during the 2021-22 season. This includes three nights of coverage at the OVC Tournament (March 4-5) at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Mini-ticket plans
available
Fans can purchase season tickets and the Navy & Gold Mini ticket plans at Racer Mania. The mini plans are a great way for Racer Nation to enjoy Murray State games with general admission tickets. Each mini plan is $50 for one general admission ticket to five games. All of the games offered in the ticket plans are doubleheaders except for the stand-alone men's game vs Middle Tennessee (Dec. 4). Call the ticket office at (270) 809-3000 to purchase a ticket plan.
Navy Ticket Plan
Dec. 4, 2021 Sat. Middle Tennessee
Dec. 30, 2021 Thu. Southeast Missouri (DH)
Jan. 22, 2022 Sat. UT Martin (DH)
Jan. 29, 2022 Sat. Morehead State (DH)
Feb. 17, 2022 Thu. Austin Peay (DH)
Gold Ticket Plan
Dec. 18, 2021 Sat. Chattanooga (WBB vs Lipscomb)
Jan. 1, 2022 Sat. Tennessee Tech (DH)
Jan. 20, 2022 Thu. Eastern Illinois (DH)
Feb. 5, 2022 Sat. SIUE (DH)
Feb. 24, 2022 Thu. Belmont (DH)
Racer Basketball
Legacy Fund
The new fundraising initiative invites Racer supporters to have a lasting impact on the Murray State men's and women's basketball programs. Those interested in learning more about how you can support the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund initiative may contact Director of Development-Athletics, Taylor Mudd at (270) 809-3517 or tmudd3@murraystate.edu for more information.
