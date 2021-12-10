MURRAY — Murray State Spirit Weekend in Memphis, Tennessee is finally here! Tickets for both games are still available and FedEx Forum is no longer requiring a negative test or proof of vaccination to attend.
The schedule is as follows:
•Today, 7 p.m. – Murray State Men’s Basketball takes on the University of Memphis Tigers.
•Saturday, 3 p.m. – Murray State University Alumni Association pre-game party at Ghost River Brewing Company, Beale Street location.
•Saturday, 3 p.m. – the Memphis Holiday parade begins on Beale. Arrive at Ghost River a little early and have perfect seats to enjoy the festivities.
•Saturday, 5 p.m. – Racer Fans will be allowed early entrance into the FedEx Forum to sit in the lower bowl for the Memphis Grizzlies’ shoot-around. The first 1,000 Racer fans in the building will receive a collector’s edition rally towel.
•Saturday, 7 p.m. – Murray State Spirit Night at FedEx Forum as the Grizzlies face the Houston Rockets.
Also, there is the Murray State Weekend in Memphis Giveaway. This Murray State-filled door prize contains Ja Morant-signed items, Racer gear and a 2018-2019 NCAA appearance sign including signatures from the Murray State men’s basketball team. It will be given away at Ghost River Brewing on Beale St. Be there to win. #RacerPride.
