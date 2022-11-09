Murray State grounds award

 Photo provided

MURRAY  — Murray State University and the SSC Services for Education grounds department has been honored as a Grand Award Winner for a Green Star Award by the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS), in recognition of their outstanding work on Murray State’s athletic playing surfaces. SSC has partnered with Murray State since 2020, providing custodial and grounds maintenance services for its campus. This most recent award highlights their work done on the natural and synthetic playing surfaces for the following Racer athletics programs: football, baseball, track and field, softball, soccer and tennis.

SSC works under the direction of Murray State University’s Facilities Management division, where Rick Grogan serves as the contract manager for Murray State. The awards ceremony was held on Oct. 20 in Louisville, at the PGMS annual conference, Green Star Awards Celebration, where PGMS was celebrating 50 years. Representatives accepting the award for SSC were Scott McKnight, director; Peter Reimnitz, grounds manager; and William Jobe, assistant grounds manager.