MURRAY — The Murray State Racers volleyball (14-11, 8-7 OVC) swept the Southeast Redhawks (21-7, 12-4 OVC) on Saturday night at the Racer Arena, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 to split the weekend series with the Redhawks.
In their final home weekend match, Murray State honored its three seniors, Emily Matson, Kolby McClelland and Becca Fernandez and manager Drew Langston pregame for their dedication and contributions to the Racers’ program. All three seniors then had a Senior Night to remember as Matson played her best match of the season with two solo blocks and two blocks assists, as well as five kills.
McClelland also had five kills, a season-high three aces and had a major net presence with one solo block and three block assists.
In the back row, Fernandez led the Racers, digging up 17 balls and dished out five assists.
The Racers never let Southeast Missouri find their game as the Racers outhit and out blocked the Redhawks, holding their opponents to a .087 hitting percentage and only three blocks. Murray State hit .224 as a team and collected 10 total blocks, including six solo blocks.
Brooke Lynn Watts led the team with 12 kills on her way to a .273 attacking % while Jayla Holcombe downed nine kills. In Night 2 of the Beasley Sister Battle, Murray State’s Taylor Beasley had a season-high six kills on a .250 swing % with two solo blocks and one block assist against sibling Zoe, who had nine kills.
The Racers hosts Austin Peay for their home regular season finale on Wednesday (Nov. 10) at 6 p.m. CT at Racer Arena.
