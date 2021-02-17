HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Murray State softball split the final day at the Black and Gold Invite on Sunday, picking up its first win of the season with a 9-1 six-inning triumph over North Dakota, followed by a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Southern Illinois to close the weekend in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
GAME 1 – Murray State 9, North Dakota 1 (6 Innings)
Hannah James continued her impressive start to the season in her second start in the circle on the weekend, allowing just one infield hit in her second complete-game outing in as many appearances. She held the Fighting Hawks scoreless until the sixth inning.
Facing a 1-0 deficit in the sixth, the Racers responded in a big way in the home half of the frame with all nine of its runs. Sarah Gilmore (2-3, HR, BB, 3 RBI) and Lexi Jones (2-3, 2B, RBI) each turned in a multi-hit performance to lead the Racers offensively. Sierra Gilmore sparked the run-scoring frenzy with the first Racer home run of 2021 – a solo shot to left field to begin the inning.
GAME 2, Southern Illinois 6, Murray State 0
The Racers were unable to get revenge on the Salukis in the second meeting of the weekend between the two sides, as Racer bats were stymied by SIU’s freshman pitcher Madi Eberle. The Racers managed three hits in the ballgame, but could not get on the scoreboard as the weekend in Hattiesburg ended in defeat.
Jenna Veber went five and one-third innings in the circle, surrendering three earned runs while striking out one on the day. Kamryn Carcich also tossed her first innings in a Racer uniform, pitching one and two-thirds innings in relief.
Lily Fischer was the bright spot for the Racers offensively, collecting two hits that included a double in the ballgame. Carcich was responsible for the other Racer hit of the afternoon.
•••
Earlier in the weekend, the Racers had fallen to the Salukis by a 3-1 score, while also dropping a tough 2-1 decision to the host Golden Eagles of Southern Mississippi.
Hannah James held SIU scoreless until the fifth when the Salukis put up the first runs. The Racers would answer back in the sixth when Taylor Jackson drove in Jensen Striegel with a pinch-hit RBI single to center field in the freshman’s first plate appearance of her college career.
Against Southern Miss, the Racers had the bases loaded in the fifth inning, trailing 2-0, but could not tally, They broke the scoring ice in the sixth on a Tyler Shemwell RBI single, but left two runners on base in the process.
