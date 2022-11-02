HOLLISTER, Mo. — Murray State’s women’s golfers are carrying a team lead into today’s final round of the Ozarks National Invitational Tournament.
After two rounds, the Racers lead Toledo by two strokes after a strong day at Ozarks National Golf Club. Murray State was fourth in the team standings after Round 1 on Monday. Murray State is at 21-over par with Toledo at 23-over. South Dakota is third at 30-over.
That changed because of some impressive showings Tuesday. Leading the charge were Racers Kaitlyn Zieba and Payton Carter, who will enter today tied for third individually. Zieba improved her score by five strokes from Monday, finishing with a 1-under 71, while Carter played par golf and was three strokes better than Monday with a 72. Both are 3-over-par for the event, three strokes behind first-place Mackenzie Wilson of Wichita State.
Alma Garcia had a 75 on Tuesday and she will start the final round at 8-over and tied for sixth. Ana Picchi matched her score from Round 1 with a 76 and is tied for 14th at 8-over.
Eliza Kho was another Murray State player to improve on Tuesday, going from a 79 in Round 1 to a 74 in Round 2. She is tied for 18th at 9-over. And McKenna Stahl, who had a rough start on Monday, bounced back in a big way to score a 74 and is 12-over with today’s round left to play.
