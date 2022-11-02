HOLLISTER, Mo. — Murray State’s women’s golfers are carrying a team lead into today’s final round of the Ozarks National Invitational Tournament.

After two rounds, the Racers lead Toledo by two strokes after a strong day at Ozarks National Golf Club. Murray State was fourth in the team standings after Round 1 on Monday. Murray State is at 21-over par with Toledo at 23-over. South Dakota is third at 30-over.