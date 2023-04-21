Staff
Report
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Staff
Report
MURRAY — One Murray State team must hit the road in Missouri Valley Conference play this weekend, while the other will be home as they try to stay in the hunt for Valley baseball and softball titles.
In softball, Murray State has fought into the top three spots after a rough start and help its chances of catching first-place Northern Iowa if it can handle Indiana State. This series starts today in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Racers (28-15 overall, 12-5 in The Valley) are only four games out of first with Missouri State and Illinois State tied for second only two games ahead. However, the Sycamores also are wanting a piece of the action and are only two games behind the Racers.
Meanwhile, the baseball Racers, fresh off a sweep at Illinois State, are looking to keep improving in Valley play as they entertain an Evansville squad that is only a game behind Murray State for fourth. The Racers (20-18 overall, 7-5 in Valley play) sit only four games behind Indiana State for first.
The softball Racers are going into this weekend after a rare break from mid-week play and have not played since taking two out of three games from Valley foe Evansville. The baseball Racers were in action twice for mid-week games and earned a split.
The Racers scored a 10-0 seven-innings knockout of Alabama A&M Tuesday in Murray but were unable to solve former Ohio Valley Conference opponent UT Martin for the second time this season on Wednesday, falling 7-6 in Martin, Tennessee.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.