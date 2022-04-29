EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Murray State tennis won their Ohio Valley Conference quarterfinals matchup over SIUE 4-1 on Friday morning in Evansville, Ind. The win is the Racers' first in the OVC tournament since 2015 when they won the tournament championship before falling to Vanderbilt in the NCAA regionals.
After falling to the Cougars 7-0 on April 9, MSU was able to flip the script and secure their spot in the OVC semifinals. The Racers took the early lead, winning the doubles point after Stasya Sharapova and Natalie Slezakova won their flight and Sarah Bureau and Annika Pschorr securing the doubles point in the victory of their matchup.
SIUE would take the first singles point of the day before Sharapova continued the momentum for Murray State, winning the top flight of singles play to give the Racers a 2-1 lead. Pschorr would secure the Racers third point after winning her matchup in straight sets, leaving the Racers just one point from victory. Bureau would secure the final point of the day for MSU after defeating OVC Co-Player of the Year Jill Lambrechts in three sets.
The Racers now play in the OVC semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m. against the top-seeded Austin Peay Governors. MSU and Austin Peay squared off in the last regular-season game of the year with Murray State winning 4-3.
