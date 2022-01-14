MURRAY — Murray State Women’s Tennis is excited to announce the spring 2022 schedule on Thursday (Jan. 13) per Racer head coach Jorge Caetano.
The 18-game slate is scheduled to begin on Jan. 28 against Eastern Michigan before playing Marshall University on the following day with both matches being played in Huntington, West Virginia.
Rounding out opening weekend, Murray State will take on Bellarmine on Jan. 30 in Louisville.
The Racers first home match comes in the form of a doubleheader versus NAIA opponent Cumberland (Tenn.) on Feb. 6 at the Kenlake Tennis Center.
Following the brief home stint, MSU hits the road for a month with a match in Nashville, Tennessee on Feb. 11 against Lipscomb before traveling to Ruston, Louisiana for matches with Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech on Feb. 19 and 20. The Racers then take a trip to Dayton, Ohio for a match with the Flyers on March 5 with a match against Cincinnati coming on March 6.
Murray State then takes on in-state rival Western Kentucky in Bowling Green on March 12.
The Racers return to Bennie Purcell Courts on March 13 for a match with Chattanooga for the final non-conference match of the season.
MSU will travel to Nashville, Tenn. for a match on April 1 with Belmont to open OVC play before traveling across town the following day for a match with Tennessee State.
Racer tennis hosts Eastern Illinois and SIUE on April 8 and 9 for their conference home openers before traveling to Southeast Missouri and UT-Martin on April 15 and 16.
The final regular-season match will be on April 23 against rival Austin Peay at Bennie Purcell courts.
Finally, Evansville, Indiana will play host to the OVC Tournament from April 29- May 1 at the Wesselman Tennis Center.
