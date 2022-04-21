Murray State (10-9) tennis split a pair of OVC matches with a 4-3 defeat versus UT Martin on Saturday in Martin, Tennessee, before picking up a big win over Southeast Missouri 4-3 on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The Racers now sit at 3-3 in conference play this season and will conclude the regular season against Austin Peay for a home match on April 23.
vs UTM
After dropping the doubles point to the Skyhawks, The Racers were able to secure three singles points from the efforts of Stasya Sharapova, Annika Pschorr, and Jordi Font Montero before UT Martin took three singles points of their own to take the match 4-3.
“Very disappointing result this weekend but we can’t think about what happened and have to look forward,” said Coach Jorge Caetano. “ We know we can compete against the best and now it’s just a matter of doing it so we can carry the momentum going to the OVC Tournament.”
vs SEMO
The Racers bounced back in a big way after defeating a Southeast Missouri side that entered the contest at 5-1 in OVC play and 13-5 overall. The Racers took the doubles point from SEMO with the pairing of Pschorr and Sarah Bureau and Sharapova and Natalie Slezakova taking their flights. Sharapova and Pschorr each took care of business in their singles flight while Gabrielle Geolier took her matchup in straight sets in the MSU victory.
“I am very proud of this team for the way we played. The girls played as a team and played for each other which is something we have been missing in most matches this year,” said Caetano. “Everyone played their role to the best of their abilities and when we are all in sync like that, we are a tough team to beat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.