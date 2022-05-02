EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Murray State tennis fell in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday to Austin Peay, 4-3, in Evansville, Indiana.
The Racers had won three straight matches entering the contest, including a win over the Governors in the regular-season finale.
Murray State secured an early lead in the contest after winning the doubles point for the second consecutive day with wins from the pairings of Stasya Sharapova/Natalie Slezakova and Jordi Font Montero/Paola Campigotto.
After an injury from the Racers allowed Peay to gain a point, Sharapova and Annika Pschorr took their singles flights to give Murray State a 3-1 lead. The Governors would, however, complete the comeback with three straight singles wins to move on to the title match.
The appearance in the semifinals was the first for MSU since 2015.
