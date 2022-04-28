MURRAY — Murray State Tennis sweeps the Ohio Valley Conference Weekly Awards with Annika Pschorr taking Player of the Week honors and the duo of Natalie Slezakova and Stasya Sharapova taking Doubles Team of the Week.
Pschorr earned two wins on the week, securing the clinching point of match against both Southeast Missouri and Austin Peay. The junior is now 6-1 in OVC play this season, playing primarily in the number three position for the Racers.
Slezakova and Sharapova took their doubles matchup against top-seeded Austin Peay to move to 3-0 as a pair this season. The duo is now 11-1 as a team in their careers.
MSU will be back in action for the OVC Tournament on Friday at 10 a.m. in Evansville, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.