SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Murray State climbed back above the .500 mark, both overall and in Missouri Valley Conference play, Thursday with a 6-1 (matches) win over host Missouri State.
The win improves the Racers to 9-8 overall and comes on the heels of a loss to Valley opponents Illinois State and Illinois-Chicago during a Valley road swing last week. Murray State now stands 3-2 in The Valley, which is good for a fourth-place tie with UIC. Illinois State is alone at the top with a perfect 5-0 mark.
Thursday, The Racers swept the singles matches from the hosts. Two of those wins came in three sets.
Sarah Bureau had to go the distance against Mo State’s Diana Cabrera, splitting the first two sets before claiming a 7-6 win in Set 3 by winning the tie-breaker, 10-1.
Teammate Annika Pschorr also had to go three sets with her opponent, Mary Houston. In fact, Pschorr did it the hard way, dropping the first set, 7-6, before sweeping the final two by scores of 6-2 and 7-6 (with a 10-8 win in the tie-breaker).
Jordi Font Montero got a win by default after her opponent withdrew due to injury. The other three singles wins all were in straight sets.
Emma Honore swept through Mo State’s Tiera Jarmond, 6-1, 6-4, while teammate Natalie Slezakova handled the Bears’ Juliette Robinson by scores of 6-2, 6-3 and Paolla Campigotto defeated Mo State’s Silva Avakian by a score of 6-3, 6-2.
Before those matches, the doubles point was decided and that went to the Racers as they won two of the three matches on that side.
Bureau teamed with Pschorr to defeat Houston/Robinson by a 6-2 score. Campogotto also was paired with Murray State teammate Marit Kruegel and defeated the Bears tandem of Cabrera/Alison Piskulic, 6-1.
Now the Racers will try to get second straight victory as they make the long drive back to Murray to prepare for a Saturday match with Valley opponent Northern Iowa. That match is set to start at 11 a.m. at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts in Murray.
