Bureau

Murray State's Sarah Bureau follows through on a backhand shot against Bradley in March at Aurora. Thursday, Bureau won both of her matches in helping the Racers handle Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Murray State climbed back above the .500 mark, both overall and in Missouri Valley Conference play, Thursday with a 6-1 (matches) win over host Missouri State.

The win improves the Racers to 9-8 overall and comes on the heels of a loss to Valley opponents Illinois State and Illinois-Chicago during a Valley road swing last week. Murray State now stands 3-2 in The Valley, which is good for a fourth-place tie with UIC. Illinois State is alone at the top with a perfect 5-0 mark.