COLUMBUS, Ohio — The sixth-ranked Murray State rifle team tied its program record air rifle score Sunday, to take down both Ohio State and NC State at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range in Columbus. Murray State fired a 4714, while Ohio State shot a 4691 and NC State followed in third at 4664.
The Racers shot a 2379 in air rifle Sunday to tie the program record for the gun, almost five years to the day that it set the record in 2016, which was also at the Wylie Range in Columbus. Murray State also shot a 2335 in smallbore to finish the day with a 4714, just one off of its season high.
Matias Kiuru continued his strong start to the season by leading all shooters in all categories with a 588 in smallbore, a 596 in air rifle and an 1184 aggregate. Scott Patterson followed Kiuru in smallbore at 587, while John Blanton matched Kiuru’s air rifle of 596 and Andrew Duryea was next for the Racers in aggregate at 1177.
“We had a really good weekend,” said head coach Alan Lollar. “We changed up our smallbore shooters today and we got a lot of toughness from both groups. The toughness I saw on both days is exactly what we will need going forward. Today, we started well, worked hard all the way through the match and finished really strong. We are also excited to have Marra Hasting inducted into the Hall of Fame this week, we are so proud of her and thrilled to have her join the elite of our team in the Hall of Fame.”
Saturday, the Racers will travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky and Morehead State in the annual Kentucky Long Rifle Match. The Kentucky Long Rifle match is an annual match between the Commonwealth’s three NCAA rifle programs that is shot with larger rosters than normal, with the winners taking home the traveling trophy, a Kentucky Long Rifle. n
MURRAY — The Murray State men’s basketball is hosting a pair of televised home games on ESPNU as announced by the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2021-22 season.
The Racers will appear on ESPNU (Feb. 17) when they host the Austin Peay Governors at the CFSB Center in a 6 p.m. tip off. The second game happens at home (Feb. 24) against the Belmont Bruins in a tip off of 8 p.m. Both of the TV games for the Racers come on Thursday nights.
The OVC schedule has a total of nine total men’s basketball televised games (six regular season contests and three OVC Tournament games) to be aired by one of the ESPN networks during the 2021-22 season. This includes three nights of coverage at the OVC Tournament (March 4-5) at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The OVC already enjoys a full slate of league games streamed on ESPN+.
Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.
