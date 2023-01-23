NASHVILLE — Murray State track and field renew personal and program records on split the weekend with a group traveling to Bellarmine while the pentathletes visiting Vanderbilt, Friday.
Jenna Pauly’s pentathlon performance highlighted the weekend. She marked a personal best total of 3,760 points, jumping her up to second in the program’s all-time list.
Pauly placed third in the event while winning the long jump leg with a 5.78m mark, good for eighth in the program’s all-time list. She also set a new personal best in the 60m hurdles leg of the event with a time of 8.86 seconds, putting her ninth in the program’s all-time list.
Meghan Fletcher also renewed their pentathlon best with 3,342 and 3,028 points, respectively.
“All five women (at Vanderbilt) had at least one collegiate best, whether that be an individual event or the overall pentathlon,” said assistant coach Kelsey Riggins. “They did a great job in terms of being competitive and translating what we have been working onn in practice into the meet.”
The Racers saw four champions at the Bellarmine Open. Alyssa Williams opened up the meet with a win in the 60m dash with a time of 7.70 seconds. Rachel Hagans added another win in the 200m dash with 24.57 seconds before Nia Scott won the 60m hurdles with 8.88 seconds.
Brooke Misukonis rounds up the meet by winning the pole vault with a 3.68m jump.
MSU will be traveling to Louisville for the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite, Jan.26-27.
