LOUISVILLE — The Murray State Women Track & Field competed at the Bellarmine Open on Friday at the Norton Healthcare & Sports Center in Louisville.
Highlights
- Teliyah James opened up the meet, winning the 60-meter dash in 7.76.
- In the 60-meter hurdles, the Racers finished 1-2-3 as Amyah Davis won the event with a time of 9.11, while Jordan Marshall crossed second in 9.31 and Meghan Fletcher third in 9.36.
- Rachel Hagans claimed the Racers’ third win of the meet, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.55.
- Maria Bangala won her first event as a Racer, winning the 400 meters in 57.76.
- The Racers swept the team relays — the 4x400-meter and distance medley. Hagans, JaKayla McSwain, Lucia Herrero Yanez, and Hannah Malone won the 4x400 in 3:58.17. Amirr Evans, Emma Creviston, LaMiah Campbell, and Zarra Humphrey won the distance medley in 12:32.96.
- In the field events, Brooke Misukonis won the pole vault, clearing a height of 3.65 meters and Hagans won the long jump with a distance of 5.66 meters.
- Murray State capped Friday’s meet with 17 total top-3 placements including eight event wins.
- The Racers’ second-place finishers were: Marshall (60 hurdles), James (200 meters), McSwain (400 meters), Campbell (800 meters), Fletcher (high jump), Shannon Riley (pole vault) and Ainsley Smith, Bangala, Dani Wright and Jessica Stein (distance medley).
- Placing third for the Racers: Hagans (60 meters), Fletcher (60 hurdles) and Jenna Pauly (high jump).
