NASHVILLE — The Murray State Racers women’s track & field team competed over two days in Vanderbilt’s Indoor Music City Challenge on Friday and Saturday in Nashville.
“We are extremely proud of the way we competed this weekend,” said Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “The competition was some of the best in the county and our kids did a great job of not letting that overwhelm them by focusing on their individual goals and team goals.
“Out of all the events, the ladies who ran the mile really stick out. Dani Wright is now the No. 2 miler in MSU history and sits atop of the conference in that event. With numerous other PR’s we are moving in the right direction with OVC right around the corner.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• Rachel Hagans was the only Racer to make the 60m finals, finishing seventh.
• JaKayla McSwain finished 12th in the 600m finals.
• Dani Wright ran the second fastest mile time in Murray State history, running the mile in 4:57.35.
• The Racers’ 4x400 relay of LaMiah Campbell, Lucia Herrero Yanez, JaKayla McSwain and Amirr Evans finished seventh in 3:48.47.
• Meghan Fletcher cleared 1.70m in the high jump, placing fifth while Brooke Misukonis cleared 3.93m in the pole vault.
