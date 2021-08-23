MURRAY — Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler announced the signing of 14 new student-athletes joining the Racers’ track and field and cross country teams this fall.
Kiesler talked about his new sprinters, hurdlers and throwers:
• Faith Bostick – Tusculum University – Rockledge, Florida
“We look forward to Faith adding depth to our sprints group. She is someone who is a hard worker and is passionate about track and field. I believe Faith can make an instant impact both on the team and in the conference.”
• Amyah Davis – Winnetonka High School – Kansas City, Missouri
“As a dual hurdler I am excited to see what Amyah can do against the OVC. Amyah really enjoys her craft and even with all the success she had in high school as a multiple time state champion, she has a lot of upside.”
• Jordan Marshall – South Shore International Prep – Chicago, Illinois
“Jordan comes to us as one of the best three event athletes out of the state of Illinois. She is very new to all three of her events so the sky is the limit for her. She loves to compete and we look forward to her bringing that attitude to Murray.”
• Alexis Meloche – Sandwich Secondary School – LaSalle, Ontario
“There is no question that Alexis comes to campus with high expectation. She made the most of her very limited opportunities north of the border and I think she has just scratched the surface of her potential. Not only will she be a great athlete for us, but she will bring a great attitude with her as well.”
• Cyerrah Harris – Carbondale High School – Carbondale, Illinois
“After a year away from the sport we look forward to what Cyerrah can do for our program. I think she will do everything she can to make up for lost time and I am glad we are here to witness that.”
• Shaelin Ruzich – Mahomet- Seymour High School – Mahomet, Illinois
“Shaelin will be a great addition for the team, both in the Pole Vault and the Javelin. She is relatively new to the Javelin and has really come into her own in the vault in the last year. Her future is bright in Track & Field and we are excited that she is a Racer.”
• Laura Seeberger – Palatine High School – Palatine, Illinois
“Laura’s committed to athletics and academics is contagious, she is a Presidential Scholar here at Murray State and will be taking on the Combined Events. She has a diverse athletic background and we are looking forward to working with her in her events.”
• Tori McCracken – Marshall County High School – Benton, Kentucky
“Tori is one of the best High Jumpers in the state of KY and a local athlete as well (Benton, KY), we are looking forward to having her on campus. Tori loves Track & Field and that showed through during her recruiting process and watching her compete.”
• Jazmyn Owens – Louisville Male High School – Louisville, Kentucky
“Jazmyn has just started to tap into her potential in the jumping events (Long & Triple). Her excitement about those events and her work ethic in the sport are evident. Looking forward to working with her and continuing to raise her ceiling as an athlete.”
Men’s and Women’s cross country and women’s track and field (Quotes from distance coach Jordan Johnston)
• Vicente Correia – Broga, Portugal – North Iowa Area Community College
“Vicente comes to us from North Iowa Area Community College after winning a NJCAA Division II team cross country title, a first in school history. He placed 11th at that national meet, only five places behind teammate and fellow Racer Jorge Ruiz.”
• Ruth Kimutai – Eldoret, Kenya
“Ruth is the third member in her family to come to the United States to compete at the D1 level, and is second in her family to attend Murray State. Her sister Ida competed for us from 2015-2019, contributing to the team in both cross country and the steeplechase in track. I am happy that Ida’s experience as a Racer was so enjoyable that she encouraged her sister to follow in her footsteps.”
• Destiny Miles – Daviess County High School – Owensboro, Kentucky
“Having Destiny’s primary event being the 3200m in track during her high school career, I am excited to add her to our long distance training group. I think that she has the passion and attitude needed in order to develop into a successful 5,000/10,000-meter athlete at the Ohio Valley Conference level.
• Ainsley Smith – Calloway County High School – Murray, Kentucky
“Ainsley is an excellent example of an athlete that can take a tough situation like the cancelation of her junior track season and see it as an opportunity to train and better herself in her sport. She came into the fall semester incredibly fit and took just over two minutes off of her 5k personal best. It is that kind of “no excuses” hard working mentality that breeds success in our sport and I am looking forward to coaching her!”
• Hope Ware – Lafayette High School – Wildwood, Missouri
“Hope comes to us having finished her senior seasons ranked 11th in the 5,000, 21st in the 3200m and 16th in the 1600m for the state of Missouri. I am excited to see the immediate impact that she will make on our women’s program.”
