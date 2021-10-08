MURRAY — The Murray State Racers volleyball team (8-6, 2-2 OVC) will travel to UT Martin (8-10, 4-1 OVC) to face the Skyhawks at Skyhawk Fieldhouse in Martin, Tenn.
The two will clash in back-to-back nights beginning Friday at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
QUICK HITS
- The 2021 season marks the 39th year of Murray State volleyball.
- Murray State was picked to finish seventh in the OVC in the conference’s preseason poll.
- Murray State’s 2021 schedule boasts four non-conference tournaments after playing a conference-only schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Racers will travel twice to Georgia to compete in the Mercer Bear Classic (Aug. 27-28) and in Georgia Southern’s Eagle Invitational (Sept. 10-11), to St. Louis, Missouri to play in Saint Louis’s Billiken Invitational (Sept. 3-4) before closing out non-conference play the University of Evansville’s Dunn Hospitality Invitational (Sept. 17-18).
- Head coach Dave Schwepker stands at 354-302 in his 24th season in Murray. He is joined by assistant coach Alison Hrusovsky who enters her third season with the Racers.
- The Racers roster features a pair of seniors, one redshirt senior, two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.
