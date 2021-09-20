MURRAY — The Murray State Volleyball team (6-4, 0-0 OVC) fell to Evansville (8-1, 0-0 MVC) Saturday in three sets in the championship of the Dunn Hospitality Invitational, 25-17, 33-31, 25-17.
Alexa Harris and Becca Fernandez were named to the all-tournament team.
An effective Aces serve caused problems for the Racers, forcing a season-high eight service aces against the Racers.
The Racers were led by Harris with 16 kills, a new season-high, on a .355 hitting percentage. Brooke Lynn Watts followed closely behind with 15 kills.
The 2020 OVC Defensive Player of the Year, Fernandez, produced 13 digs while Bailey DeMier had 32 assists, eight digs and four kills.
On Friday, the Racers took down the Cleveland State Vikings (2-8, 0-0 Horizon) in straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-16).
Harris and Watts tied for the team-lead with 12 kills apiece, both hitting .259.
Fernandez picked up 11 digs while Harris collected nine digs to finish just shy of her first career double-double.
Morgan Price also set new career-highs with seven kills on a .467 hitting percentage. She added two solo blocks and one block assist.
The Racers jumped out to a 4-0 in the first set and extend their lead to 14-6 thanks to an 8-1 run with two kills each from Price and Harris and easily took the first set, 25-15.
In set two, Cleveland State kept things tight with the Racers until kills from Watts, Harris and Darci Metzger and an ace by Bailey DeMier ran the score to 14-8. A tip kill from Price closed out the second set, 25-17, as the Racers hit .448 in the second set with 16 kills.
The third set saw Watts heat up as she put down three kills during a 7-2 run to build the Racers lead to 18-12. Murray State won five of the last six points to close out the set and the match, 25-16.
The Racers return home to Racer Arena for their home opener against Tennessee State on Friday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
