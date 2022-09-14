HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Murray State volleyball claimed two wins over the weekend at the Marshall Invite, including a four-set victory Saturday against the host team.
Murray State is now 4-4 on the season.
In the host Thundering Herd, the Racers faced a resilient foe in the first set, having to go through two deuces before claiming the set in extra points, 28-26. The Racers had an easier time in SET, winning 25-18 before dropping the third set by a tight 25-23 score.
However, Murray State, who had earlier swept Charleston Southern in four hard sets, righted itself to finish the Herd by a 25-16 score in Set 4.
Jayla Holcombe had 11 kills in the first set as she proceeded to lead the Racers with a total of 20 in the match.
Bailey DeMier achieved a season high of 54 assists (13.25 per set), building tandems with the hitters as she continues to conduct the Racers’ attacks.
Federica Nuccio recorded her sixth double-double of the season. She had 16 kills, while contributing in defense with 11 digs.
Dahlia Miller led the Racers in digs with 20.
“This is a good win for the team’s morale while we are still here to try and improve to get ready for conference play,” said Racers Head Coach David Schwepker. “DeMier and Holcombe played really well today and there’s still room for them to improve. We are glad to have them on the team.”
