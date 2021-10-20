MURRAY — The Murray State Racers volleyball team (10-9, 4-5 OVC) will host Tennessee State (9-10, 1-9 OVC) to end the Racers’ two-week home stand.
Murray State vs.
Tennessee State
Thursday at 6 p.m.
Live Video (ESPN+) | Live Stats
Friday at 6 p.m.
Live Video (ESPN+) | Live Stats
Last Time Out
- The Racers snapped their five-game losing streak, sweeping the series against Tennessee Tech at Racer Arena, to improve to 4-5 in conference play.
- Murray State brought home the much-needed wins, in three-sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 on Friday, and then in four-sets the following day, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16, the Racers’ first win when dropping the opening set.
- As a team, the Racers hit a .308 clip, their second-highest attacking percentage of the season on Friday night with Alexa Harris leading the attack, going errorless on a season-high 17 kills on 31 swings, hitting .548.
- On Saturday, the Racers served a season-high 12 aces, with Bailey DeMier serving seven of the 12, fifth-most in a NCAA match (4-set) this season and one shy of the Racer program record. Dahlia Miller contributed three aces and Harris had a pair as well.
- Bailey DeMier won her first OVC Setter of the Week, producing 132 assists over the three matches and recording two double-doubles.
Ace Ace Baby
- The Racers served a season-high 12 aces on Saturday against Tech.
- Bailey DeMier served seven of the 12, fifth-most in a NCAA match (4-set) this season and one shy of the Racer program record.
- DeMier’s seven aces are most in an OVC match this season.
- Dahlia Miller contributed three aces and Harris had a pair as well.
- Twelve aces is the most the Racers have served in a match in five years since Nov. 17, 2017 when they also served 12 in a win over Eastern Illinois.
- Murray State’s previous high this season was nine in the season opener against New Hampshire.
