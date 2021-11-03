MURRAY — One thing has become certain when it comes to the Murray State women’s volleyball team this season.
Fans who like watching high-flying, slam-dunk-style kills are having their need for this kind of style satisfied to the hilt.
As this week begins, the last one of the regular season, the Racers are among the best in the NCAA at this key element for a successful volleyball team. They are seventh in the nation in kills per set, averaging 14.28 per set.
However, it was about two weeks ago that the Racers were the No. 1 team in this category, ahead of many well-known national powers, including defending national champion Kentucky.
“It’s been fun,” said Murray State Head Coach David Schwepker, who said he could not remember one of his Murray State offenses, not even the ones that were winning Ohio Valley Conference titles in the mid-2010s, having such lofty numbers on a national scale.
He said the most important pieces, though, probably have nothing to do with leaping into the air for the spikes. These, he said, are the players whose feet mainly remain on the ground, especially senior libero Becca Fernandez and freshman setter Bailey DeMier.
“Fernandez is absolutely amazing. She leads our conference in digs but she is so good with this because we’re able to get really good passes (from DeMier) because she makes really difficult digs on the other teams’ kills,” Schwepker said, switching to DeMier, currently ninth in the NCAA in assists.
“She’s like a point guard in basketball or quarterback in football. She has to deliver that ball but she also has to make decisions. She makes up the plays, decides how to use everybody and she’ll run somebody one way to distract the other team from maybe where she really wants to set it. She can then give it to another player and that person will get the kill.”
There are plenty of sources Schwepker can choose when it comes to his kill force. He said, so far this season, nine players, all freshmen, have been handling the bulk of those opportunities, along with senior Colby McLellen.
“Last year, we got (an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic), so, in reality, we still have nine freshmen for which I am very, very thankful,”Schwepker said. “In volleyball, the teams I’ve seen be real successful are the ones whose players have played together a lot. They get a knack for knowing each other and knowing their movements and what they’re going to do.
“You may get a couple of kids that play together for four years,but usually it’s two years for each group. This time, we’re going to have a whole big group that’s played together for four years and I think that, as time goes on, they’ll continue to improve just from playing together.”
In other words, the kills should keep coming for a while from a group that is not overly imposing as far as height, and that is by design, he said.
“If you look at our roster, our girls are really short,” he said of how the Racers account for the lack of height with major athleticism.”A lot of them can touch 10 feet, 1 inch or 10-2. So, in a lot cases, I’ve learned that I’ll want a 5-9 girl who can touch 10-1 or 10-2 instead of a 6-2 girl who can touch 9-7 or 9-8.That shorter girl is just a better athlete and can move faster.”
One of those freshmen has made a huge impact this season. Brooke Lynn Watts, at one point, was the top attacker in the nation but has now slipped to 13th at 12.08 per set.
However, Schwepker, in his 23rd season in Murray, said that while the attention that is accumulated from national stats is a positive, it also can be a distraction.
“I think that actually got in the back of (Watts’) mind and she was trying to maintain those numbers, as opposed to just doing her thing, so we don’t discuss it,” he said as his team prepares for a big regular season finale this weekend.
The Racers, who are fifth in the OVC after being picked to finish seventh in the preseason, meet Southeast Missouri, second in the OVC standings, for two matches at Racer Arena. The first will be at 6 p.m. Friday with the last match to follow at 6 p.m. Saturday and mark Senior Night festivities.
