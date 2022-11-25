MURRAY — Murray State volleyball players Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller were named College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District on Tuesday.
To qualify as nominees for the award, student-athletes must be starters or important reserves with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.00 scale). Also, students must have participated in at least 75% of the regular-season matches. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at their institution.
