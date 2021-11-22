CAPE GIRARDEAU. Mo. – The No. 5 seed Murray State Racers (18-12) gave everything they had, but fell in heartbreaking fashion to the top-seeded Southeast Missouri Redhawks (25-7) in four sets, 25-22, 18-25, 15-25, on Friday night in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament.
It was an intense battle in Houck Fieldhouse as a trip to the OVC championship was on the line.
Down 2-1 (sets) in the match and 19-24 in the fourth set, the Racers fought off five match points to tie the score up at 24, but just couldn’t complete the comeback as SEMO took the next two points to close out the set and the match.
Jayla Holcombe had a big night with 22 kills and only three errors on 38 swings for a .500 hitting percentage.
Brooke Lynn Watts also had double-digit kills, finishing with 13 kills and added nine digs. Her 521 kills are the most by a freshman and seventh-most in a single-season in program history.
Freshman setter Bailey DeMier was sensational Friday with a game-high 54 assists.
Seniors Becca Fernandez, Emily Matson and Kolby McClelland all wrapped up their incredible careers as Racers.
However, as strong as the Racers’ offense has been this season, the Redhawks had the answer with a huge defensive effort. For the game, SEMO recorded 73 digs to 59 for the Racers. Setter Claire Ochs was the ring leader with 21 digs. She also contributed 51 assists as the Redhawks owned a 63-60 edge in kills
The Racers finished the season with an 18-12 record, while SEMO advanced to the OVC Championship, where they faced Morehead State.
That match went to five sets with the Redhawks getting the win, 3-2. SEMO won the final set by a 15-13 count.
McLelland was Murray State’s only representative on the All-Tournament as Ochs was named the event’s most valuable player. n
