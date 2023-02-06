MARTIN, Tenn. — History was made Sunday at the Skyhawk Rifle Range in Martin, Tennessee, as the Murray State rifle team won its 17th Ohio Valley Conference title. In addition, head coach Alan Lollar became the school’s fourth-winningest coach by championships as he brought home his ninth trophy.
Following the championship, the Racers swept the major awards with Lollar being named as the OVC Coach of the Year for the eighth time in his career. Matias Kiuru earned his fourth consecutive OVC Smallbore Athlete of the Year honor, while Allison Henry was named OVC Air Rifle Athlete of the Year. Paola Paravati rounded out the major awards for Murray State as she became the third consecutive Racer to be named OVC Freshman of the Year.
