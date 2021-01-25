MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team league-leading offense was nowhere to be found Saturday, as the Racers struggled offensively in a 75-58 loss to Tennessee Tech at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The 58 points scored by Murray State Saturday was its second lowest output of the season and well below its OVC-best average of 71.4 points. The Racers were also off their game on the glass where they came up with a season-low 27 rebounds, which is 13.0 off their current average. The Murray State reserves were able to end the game on a 12-2 run for the Racers, but it was not enough as TTU snapped MSU’s two-game win streak.
For their part, Tennessee Tech controlled the game for nearly 40 minutes shooting almost 50-percent from the floor and 40.0-percent performance from 3-point range. Anna Jones led three players in double-figures for the Golden Eagles and 10 overall scorers with 17 points in addition to a team-high seven rebounds.
Macey Turley led all scorers in the game with 22 and finished the night at 7-for-16 from the floor, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 4-for-4 at the free throw line. Freshman Charlee Settle made her minutes count in the game, as she followed Turley with seven points in just eight minutes of play.
The Racers will have to quickly put Saturday’s game behind them as they travel to Clarksville today to take on Austin Peay for their ninth game in the span of 18 days. Tip-off at the Dunn Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and Zeno radio app.
