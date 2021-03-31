MURRAY —Murray State has won the 2020-21 OVC Team Sportsmanship award for women’s basketball, the league office announced Tuesday.
Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon the conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA. Included in the areas for evaluation are the conduct of student-athletes, coaches, staff, administrators and fans.
“Receiving the OVC Sportsmanship Award is such an honor for not only our basketball program, but for our university as well,” said head coach Rechelle Turner. “I am incredibly proud of the players, coaches and support staff that represent our program with such dignity and class. This award is a reflection of the character and values on which the foundation of our women’s basketball program is built. We are very thankful to our fellow OVC programs for selecting us for this great honor.”
This year’s award is the second in the history of the women’s basketball program history, last having won following the 2008-09 season. Since the team sportsmanship awards began in 2005-06, Racer teams have earned the honor on 28 occasions across all sports, with the department also winning the Institutional Sportsmanship Award in 2017-18.
