NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a two hour bus ride to Nashville on Wednesday, the Murray State women’s basketball team loaded back up to head home with their game versus Belmont canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Racers were expected to play in their first game since their loss against Austin Peay just before Christmas break. Now they will have to wait even longer to play again.
Tip-off for the game was set for noon on Wednesday and was to be streamed on ESPN Plus. By 12:20 p.m. the game hadn’t started. At 12:36 p.m. the Murray State women’s basketball Twitter account sent out the following tweet.
“Due to established protocols, the December 30th Murray State at Belmont women’s basketball game has been postponed and rescheduled for a later date. For the most up to date information, please visit the Murray State Men’s and Women’s basketball schedules on GoRacers.com.”
Late Wednesday, it was learned that Saturday’s game with Morehead State at the CFSB Center in Murray will also be postponed, due to established protocols.
This is the season of COVID-19 and will likely not be the last games that are dropped at a moment’s notice.
