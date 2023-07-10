All-American Scholars

Murray State golfers, from left, Payton Carter, Alma Garcia, Eliza Mae Kho, McKenna Stahl and Kaitlyn Zieba were all named All-American Scholars late last week by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

 Murray State Athletics file photos

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf team placed five players on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team for the 2022-23 school year, as announced from the WGCA’s home office in Coral Springs, Florida.

Payton Carter (Henderson), Alma Garcia (Oaxaca, Mexico) and Eliza Mae Kho (Miri, Malaysia), McKenna Stahl (Bowling Green) and Kaitlyn Zieba (Hanson) were in a group of student-athletes that numbers more than 1,400 across all levels of women’s collegiate golf.

Tags

Recommended for you