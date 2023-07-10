MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf team placed five players on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team for the 2022-23 school year, as announced from the WGCA’s home office in Coral Springs, Florida.
Payton Carter (Henderson), Alma Garcia (Oaxaca, Mexico) and Eliza Mae Kho (Miri, Malaysia), McKenna Stahl (Bowling Green) and Kaitlyn Zieba (Hanson) were in a group of student-athletes that numbers more than 1,400 across all levels of women’s collegiate golf.
“I can’t say enough about the work our team is doing in the classroom,” said Murray State Head Coach Philip Nelson. “We had a team GPA of 3.72 this semester and that is a program record. We also had a solid season on the course as well and we were very competitive in our first Missouri Valley Conference Championship in April. We’re looking forward to the 2023-24 school year.”
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
The Murray State program has now produced 66 WGCA All-America Scholars selections since 1998 and the Racers have had multiple selections in each of the last 12 years.
The WGCA, founded in 1983, represents more than 600 coaches throughout the nation.
