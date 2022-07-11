CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — The Murray State women’s golf team placed three student-athletes on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team for the 2021-22 school year as announced from the WGCA’s home office in Coral Springs, Florida.
Payton Carter (Henderson), Alma Garcia (Oaxaca, Mexico) and Eliza Mae Kho (Miri, Malaysia) were in a group of student-athletes that numbers more than 1,400 from across all levels of women’s collegiate golf. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
Carter ended her season by winning the Ohio Valley Conference women’s individual championship. That allowed her to compete in the NCAA Regional at Franklin, Tennessee. She became the 10th women’s player from Murray State to win the OVC individual title.
Garcia was in the top-20 of the OVC for average strokes per round and was fourth overall in that category for Murray State. Kho also was in the top 20 of OVC players in average strokes per round and was Murray State’s third-best player in that area.
The Murray State women’s golf program has now produced 61 WGCA All-America Scholars selections since 1998 and the Racers have had multiple selections in each of the last 11 years. All of those were under Head Coach Velvet Milkman, who announced her retirement several weeks ago.
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, represents more than 600 coaches throughout the nation.
