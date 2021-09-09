MURRAY — Murray State Women’s Tennis start their season this weekend with a pair of matches against OVC foe Belmont. The Racers will host a match at Bennie Purcell courts in Murray, Kentucky on Saturday (Sept. 11) at 12 pm. The following day, Sunday (Sept. 12), Murray State will travel to Belmont University for another match with the Bruins in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Racers return five players from last season’s team. 5th year senior Stasya Sharapova looks to build on her 44 career singles wins and 45 career doubles wins. Juniors Marit Kreugel and Natalie Slezakova return valuable experience to the Racers with 19 combined singles matches played last season.
Murray State returns their top two wins leaders from last season in sophomores Sarah Bureau and Gabrielle Geolier. Bureau led the Racers with a 12-5 individual record last season, going 5-2 in OVC play. Geolier went 10-7 individually with a strong 6-1 OVC record.
Coach Jorge Caetano brings in five newcomers to fill out the roster for the 2021-22 season. Sophomore Jordina Font from Barcelona, Spain and junior Anikka Pschorr from Aystetten, Germany come to the Racers via transfer. Murray High School graduate Emily Kinsey joins the Racers this season as a junior. Two freshmen join the team in Paducah, Kentucky native Maggie Smith and Joinville, Brazil native Paola Campigotto.
“We are very excited to play this weekend and it will be a great experience to get some good competition early in the season.” Caetano said, “Our returners are doing a great job leading the way at practice and I can’t wait to see them compete alongside our newcomers.”
