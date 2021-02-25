STATESBORO, Ga. — The Murray State women’s golf team carded a final round 311, which was 18 shots better than their first round, at the Strutter Gus Invitational in Statesboro, Georgia.
The season opener for the spring season, the Racers placed 10th on scores of 329, 327 and 311 to finish with a three-day total of 960.
Payton Carter led the Racers with a 19th-place finish on rounds of 80, 80 and 75 for a final score of 235. Her round of 75 was the best for the Racers in the 54-hole event and she made seven birdies, which was tied for third in the field of 68 players.
Other Murray State scores and finishes included Raeysha Surendran in 42nd place (81 82 81=244). Sara Forsythe and Briana McMinn shared 47th place as Forsythe posted scores of 87, 83 and 76, while McMinn carded scores of 82, 84 and 80 as both ended at 246. Ana Picchi placed 52nd on scores of 86, 82 and 80 for a 248.
MSU’s three solo players were led by Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria with a 47th-place showing (84-78-84=246). Emmie Eriksson (91-90-87=258) placed 66th and Charli Doss (92-82-87=261) was 67th.
Seminole State was the team winner at 920.
Next up for the Racers is the Kiawah Island Intercollegiate, starting Monday in South Carolina.
