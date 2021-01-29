MURRAY — Eleven different players found their way to the scoring column Thursday as the Murray State women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State, 77-58, at the CFSB Center.
Tennessee State scored the opening basket of the game, but that would be the last lead it would see, as Murray State led for 38:15 of Thursday’s contest. MSU led by as many as 30 points in the game and led by 20 or more for the majority of the second half.
The Racers dominated the game in nearly every facet, shooting 40% from the floor, 86.4% from the free throw line and ending with a 49-28 rebounding edge. MSU also got 38 points from its bench in the game on top of outscoring Tennessee State in points-off-turnovers, 28-13, and second-chance points at 18-4.
Hannah McKay came off the bench to lead Murray State with 12 points, going 6-for-6 from the floor on the night. Bria Sanders-Woods and Macey Turley followed with 11 points each, while Katelyn Young had eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Prior to Thursday’s game, Turley was honored for scoring her 1,000th point on Jan. 19 at Belmont. The junior now has 1,087 career points, which places her 14th on the all-time Murray State scoring list.
The Racers return to action at the CFSB Center Saturday when they host Belmont at 4:30 p.m. The game will air live on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
