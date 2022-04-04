From Murray State Athletics:
"The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Presidents Council voted to extend an offer of membership to Murray State University Friday, establishing the Racers Football program as the 12th member of the nation's preeminent FCS conference."
This announcement was made a few minutes ago on GoRacers.com, the official Murray State athletics website.
The Ledger & Times will have a full story in the Tuesday edition.
