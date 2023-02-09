Super fan in Murray

Women's college basketball fan Jimmy Daniel of Nashville welcomes the Murray State Racers to the court for their warmups several days ago for a game against Southern Illinois at the CFSB Center in Murray. Daniel has become a fixture at games involving Nashville-area teams but he has brought his familiar tie-dye look to Murray several times as he considers the Racers among his favorites.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Many years ago, music legend Johnny Cash penned a tune about moving from Kentucky to go to work in Detroit and using “borrowed parts” to build a Cadillac “One Piece at a Time.”

This story has nothing to do with cars. It has everything to do with a verse in the chorus of this humorous country classic. “You’ll know it’s me when I come through your town.”