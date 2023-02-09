MURRAY — Many years ago, music legend Johnny Cash penned a tune about moving from Kentucky to go to work in Detroit and using “borrowed parts” to build a Cadillac “One Piece at a Time.”
This story has nothing to do with cars. It has everything to do with a verse in the chorus of this humorous country classic. “You’ll know it’s me when I come through your town.”
Such is the case with a women’s college basketball super fan from Nashville named Jimmy Daniel. Because make no mistake about it, everyone knows when Daniel is in their town.
With his color-splashed tie-dye shirt and equally bright bucket hat and two pom-pons, Daniel has become the frequent target of newspaper photographers, even the cameras of sports giant ESPN. He also has his “favorites.”
Belmont and Lipscomb, both Nashville schools, are at the top of the list. However, he also includes Murray State in that group. Now, it is not really teams that drive him on this mission, one that could reach about 60 games by the time the season ends.
“It is because I get to meet so many wonderful people on this journey,” Daniel said more than a week ago, decked out in a special blue and yellow getup as he awaited the start of the Racers’ matchup with Missouri Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois at the CFSB Center. He had even tossed in a red clown nose for extra effect.
“I went to 45 games last year (with at least five or six in Murray) and I said, ‘Hey! I’m going to do even more this year.’ This is my 42nd game that I’ve been to this season and I’ve got 60 booked, that’s if the weather cooperates, and I’ve got conference tournaments also, but I haven’t figured that out yet.
“What’s really been interesting, though, is that even the teams that I don’t follow, their people come by and say, ‘hi.’”
Daniel, who will be 61 in April, said he has been a big women’s college basketball fan since he was a student in the 1980s at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. That was a memorable time for the Lady Toppers program as Western reached the Final Four twice under coaching legend Paul Sanderford. They also went to the Sweet 16 in 1991.
“(Murray State Head Coach Rechelle) Turner actually makes me think of Coach Sanderford. She’s got so much First Region talent out there (two players from Murray High, one from Calloway County and one from Marshall),” said Daniel, a native of the Hanson community of Hopkins County and an alumnus of Madisonville-North Hopkins, whose Lady Maroons reached the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 his freshman year there.
Daniel used to go to games a lot with his longtime girlfriend. Then, she was diagnosed with a terminal illness. He stopped going to games to care for her. When she died four years ago, he said he felt an emptiness. Then, he remembered that, among those that tended to her were students from Belmont, only a mile from his home.
So, perhaps as a way of saying thanks for the care they had shown, he began going to games again, and it started at Belmont.
“And pretty soon, it just mushroomed,” he said of how he started including visits to Lipscomb games. Then, it began spilling over to other Nashville-area campuses, such as Tennessee State, Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech. He started getting to know the players and coaches and forming bonds that, while they could never fill the void left by the death of his girlfriend, helped make life maybe a little easier.
He said the tie-dye look was developed from a friendship with a Nashville clothing designer known as Tie-Dye Mary. Mary had known his girlfriend and he said this relationship accounted for the first 20-or-so shirts that are still part of his collection. The one he wore a few weeks ago in Murray was special, he said,
“I bought this one at a craft fair, where the proceeds were going to the Ukraine,” he said of the shirt that matches the colors of that nation’s flag — the former Murray State color combination of regular blue and yellow. “And I thought, ‘Yeah! I could wear it here when I come here!’”
As far as his Murray State relations, he said he follows several players and coaches on the social media site Instagram. When he is in Murray for a game where the Racers are his team of choice that day, he is one of the first people they see, wildly waving his pom-pons as he stands at the edge of the railing.
Assistant coach Monica Evans has been known to make a trip up the steps to give him a hug. Turner always gives a wave out of appreciation of his presence. He even followed the Racers well out of their usual area earlier this season, appearing for a game against Alabama A&M in Huntsville.
“I tell you, he shows up everywhere,” Turner said. “It’s always unique when he’s there and I think, really, he cheers for everybody and that’s kind of neat for someone to care about women’s basketball like he does and to put on that garb that he does.
“Obviously, anything like that which draws attention to the women’s game, you like to have that. I mean, I’ve watched a lot of ESPN games just in scouting (for upcoming games) and I see him all over.
“Sure! I’m going to wave at him! We want fans like that in the building to cheer on our young women and he’s no different. The thing about it is, and we try to tell people this, that once you watch our young people play and compete and you get to meet them off the court, they’re people you want to get behind, so that’s cool that he’s watched us enough that he wants to support us at times.”
Daniel said he has seen the progression of the Racers in the past few years, though they have hit a rough spot lately.
“Yeah, the first year I went to the OVC Tournament (in Evansville), they got beat real bad by UT Martin (which was near the top of the conference at that time). They’ve really made some strides here,” he said of the Racers.
Daniel said he is not sure if he will be able to follow either Belmont or Murray State to The Valley Tournament in March in Moline, Illinois. He said that is about a 10-hour ride by car from Nashville, which is a challenge even for a super fan. He said he is certain that he will return to the OVC event in Evansville, where he was faced with a dilemma last year as Belmont and Tech, two of his favorites, met in the title game.
However, something else became obvious in Evansville.
“Ya’ll brought tons of people,” he remembered of how Racer Nation seemed to take over the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.