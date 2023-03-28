Somehow, it keeps happening.
Win an NCAA Tournament game? We have done it five times.
Be the higher seed in an NCAA Tournament first-round game? Twice, thank you.
Have a Consensus First Team All-American? Enter Ja Morant, who thankfully appears back on track after getting a little off course off the court.
NBA Lottery picks? Had two of them. Cam and Ja.
And now, two of our own, in the same season and from the same coaching tree, have made huge waves … with teams of the same nickname, no less.
We’ve got one that has steadily, but surely, guided Kennesaw State from having ONE WIN his first year to within one bad stretch of a second half of a first-round upset — Amir Abdur-Rahim. Like Murray State under a fellow named Steve Prohm in 2012, Abdur-Rahim’s Owls were one of the top stories of the NCAA Tournament this year and could’ve become a top headline if they could’ve made only a few more shots against three-seed Xavier and claimed a win in that school’s first-ever NCAA trip.
That story is one of inspiration and you know made Amir’s boss at Murray State — Billy Kennedy — awfully proud. It also makes Racer Nation proud to see a guy that was part of this program bring such great things to a place that had never experienced this stuff before.
Got news for you. I think the good times are just starting at Kennesaw. Sounds like all but two Owls are coming back next year.
Oh yeah, there is this “small” matter about the Racer program producing a FINAL FOUR COACH! I’ll fully admit it. I was slow getting to the dance on this one, namely because I didn’t cover this program until the past two seasons. I’m just now really getting to hang around the folks that have the inside knowledge of who did what when within the Racer stable.
And did I get educated on a fellow named Dusty May this weekend! Numerous Facebook posts, numerous text messages saying, “Hey John! Did you know about this?” Uh nooooooooo I didn’t, which is the penalty of trying to juggle so many balls at the same time, with spring sports and other issues for both Murray State and our high schools.
As you saw in yesterday’s paper, we know about Mr. May now! Wow! Disciple of Bob Knight during his student days at Indiana, then comes here for one year under Kennedy — 2006-07. Guess who else was here then? Yep, Prohm and Abdur-Rahim.
I have to admit something. Deep inside me, I was feeling something about this Florida Atlantic team from the start of the tournament. One look at their record — 31-3 entering the tournament — said that this team could play. They get past Memphis, then handle Fairleigh Dickinson, who was “Fairleigh hard” on No. 1 seed Purdue in becoming only the second 16 seed to win at tournament game. Being a Vols fan, I knew FAU could beat Tennessee because I’ve seen the Big Orange blow it many times. They did again, but FAU had a lot to do with that.
Then came Saturday. That K-State team was as tough as any in this tournament. For FAU to beat the Wildcats? That took a HUGE effort.
By the way, did I mention that FAU comes from the same league as MTSU? The Blue Raiders got the Racers this season, however, it was in the early part of last season — which ended with Murray State’s No. 7 seed in the NCAAs — that the Racers got the Raiders in Murray. Think about that one for a second.
So maybe it’s not Murray State that is headed to Houston, but it is the team of a fellow who once was a Racer. That is cause for all of the Facebook posts and text messages and other forms of communication that were circulating my way and throughout Racer Nation.
We should be proud of this. May is the first coach with Racer ties to have ever led a team to the Final Four! Think of what that means!
It means our program is producing very healthy fruit. It means our program is the basis for making great things happen. It adds to our reputation. And that will do nothing but make our program stronger.
And who knows? If the stars align and everything comes together just right, someday, it could be Murray State standing in that same spotlight. Because now, anything is possible.
