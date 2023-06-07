Malone gets upset

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael stands in disbelief after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) was called for a defensive foul upon being kicked in the face by Gabe Vincent (2) of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter of Miami’s 111-108 win during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday. Former Murray State star and Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones is shown on the bench to the left of Malone.

 Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(TNS) Michael Malone can live with the final 13 seconds of Game 2.

It was the first 47 minutes and 47 seconds that frustrated the Nuggets’ coach after the Heat outhustled the Nuggets and snatched home-court advantage with a 111-108 win in Game 2.

Tags

Recommended for you