PHOENIX — Former Murray State star and current Phoenix Suns point guard Cameron Payne’s service to his community has been recognized by the NBA.

A few days ago, Payne received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of December. This came only days after Payne had his Murray State jersey number — 1 — retired at the CFSB Center in a ceremony he attended, with several of his Suns teammates having also been present to witness the event.

