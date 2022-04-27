MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player on Monday night.
Tuesday night, he showed he is one of the best players in the league, period.
In what was seen by many observers as a must win, Morant helped pull the Memphis Grizzlies out of a deep hole in the nick of time, then won Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs. His 3-pointer with about a minute left in the fourth quarter gave the Grizzlies their first lead since the first quarter against a Minnesota team that had built a double-digit lead at times in the second half.
His driving layup with one second left gave the Grizzlies the lead for good in a 111-109 win at the FedEx Forum that puts Memphis up 3-2 in the series with a chance to end it in Game 6 at Minneapolis. Morant ended with 30 points, 13 rebounds ands nine assists, narrowly missing a triple-double.
Memphis seemed to be in good shape early as it tore out to a 13-2 lead but the Timberwolves quickly turned that around and had the lead before the first quarter was over.
That lead would balloon to as many as 15 points in the third quarter and was still in double digits early in the fourth quarter. That was when Morant began going to work, much like he did so many times when he was endearing himself to Racer Nation.
Morant’s game winner came after Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards tied the game with a fade-away 3-pointer from the right side with 3.7 seconds left.
That was enough time for Morant to take an inbounds pass in the Timberwolves’ lane, drive toward the basket and hit a spectacular left-handed layup off the glass with 1 second remaining.
Minnesota’s Karl Anthony-Towns was off target with a desperation heave at the buzzer.
The first player in franchise history to receive the NBA Most Improved Player Award, Morant received 38 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters and earned 221 total points. Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.
Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.16 steals in 33.1 minutes in 57 appearances (all starts) this season and helped guide the Grizzlies to a 56-26 record, the second-best in the NBA during the regular season. Memphis tied its 2012-13 franchise record for wins and captured the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.
In his third NBA season, Morant set career highs for scoring average, rebounds per game, steals per game, field goal percentage (.493) and 3-point percentage (.344). Compared to the 2020-21 season, he raised his field goal percentage by 4.4%, while increasing his shot attempts by 5.4 per game, and upped his 3-point percentage by 4.1% on an additional 0.7 attempts per game.
The 22-year-old was selected as a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, becoming the second All-Star starter in franchise history and the youngest Grizzlies player to participate in the event.
Morant led all NBA players in points in the paint per game (16.6), becoming the first guard to do so in 25 seasons since data was first tracked, and ranked second in fast break points per game (4.4), helping the Grizzlies lead the NBA in both categories. He set a single-game franchise record with 52 points on Feb. 28 vs. San Antonio, the first 50-point performance in Grizzlies history.
In addition, Morant became the sixth player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in his age-22 season, joining Oscar Robertson (1960-61), Kobe Bryant (2000-01), Tracy McGrady (2001-02), LeBron James (2016-17) and Luka Dončić (2021-22).
Morant has started all of his 187 regular season appearances and has averaged 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 32.2 minutes through his first three NBA seasons. He was named the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year after being second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft following his sophomore year at Murray State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.