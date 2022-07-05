INDIANAPOLIS — Former Murray State basketball star Tevin Brown will begin his NBA career this week.
Brown, who signed a free-agent contract with the Indiana Pacers after not being selected in last month’s NBA Draft, was included on the Pacers’ NBA Summer League roster, the team announced on Friday. Indiana’s first game is set for Friday in Las Vegas.
Brown was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in his four years at Murray. He was a big part in the Racers achieving the third 31-win season in program history, which included its fifth NCAA Tournament game win. Brown also ended his Murray State career as the OVC’s all-time leading 3-point shooter.
Brown is not the only former Racer who will be playing in Las Vegas. Shaq Buchanan has also been placed on the roster of the Memphis Grizzlies and this will mark his third time playing for the Grizzlies during the summer.
Memphis’ first game is set for later today against Philadelphia in Salt Lake City, Utah.
