(TNS) The NBA has suspended former Murray State star Ja Morant eight games for his actions in a video, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

The league suspended the Memphis Grizzlies star guard after an investigation following a video on social media in which Morant appeared to be brandishing a gun at a Denver area nightclub on March 4. The NBA investigation determined that Morant was “holding a firearm in an intoxicated state,” but added it did not conclude the gun belonged to Morant or he brought the gun into the nightclub.

