I’d say that when it comes to Murray State basketball fans these days, it qualifies as the proverbial “unless you’re living under a rock …” kind of thing.

As the NBA Western Conference Playoffs roll along, we’ve got two Racer Hall of Famers squaring off in one of the two series still going. Phoenix, with former Racer point guard Cameron Payne now playing a starting role for injured future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, is taking on Denver, with none other than Racer legend Popeye Jones as an assistant coach.