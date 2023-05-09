I’d say that when it comes to Murray State basketball fans these days, it qualifies as the proverbial “unless you’re living under a rock …” kind of thing.
As the NBA Western Conference Playoffs roll along, we’ve got two Racer Hall of Famers squaring off in one of the two series still going. Phoenix, with former Racer point guard Cameron Payne now playing a starting role for injured future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, is taking on Denver, with none other than Racer legend Popeye Jones as an assistant coach.
Folks, this is great stuff for Racer Nation! I mean, think about it.
It adds to the already gigantic reputation our little engine that could has established in basketball circles.
MURRAY STATE has two people engaged in a series that, now tied at 2-2, will determine one of the participants in the Western Conference Finals. That’s one step away from a spot in the NBA Finals.
It begs a question. How many college programs still have more than one former player still involved in the playoffs at this point of the season? I know UK has at least four (Bam Adebio in Miami, Devin Booker with Cam in Phoenix, Jamal Murray with Popeye in Denver and Anthony Davis with the Lakers), so the Cats probably will win the prize there.
However, for a school like The Finest Place We Know to have two? That’s pretty good.
Could’ve been three had Memphis and two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant not had its issues against the Lakers. Two is pretty good for now, though.
Who to cheer for?
I had the pleasure of meeting Cam for the first time back in the Racers’ season when he came back to have his number retired. That was the day Suns Head Coach Monty Williams and most of the team came to The Bank to watch the ceremony.
That was incredibly impressive and made me want to pull for the Suns just off that alone. That apparently is normal for them when one of their own is honored like this.
On the other side, though, is Popeye. Sure, being a coach is not as sexy as making plays on the court. Let’s remember, though, I went to school with this guy and I would watch as he’d walk through the Mall to and from class with at least six or seven people walking with him, sometimes more.
He didn’t mind the attention. I think he knew that such treatment is called “just how it is” when you’ve made a huge impact on Racer Nation as he did. But Popeye was humble. Popeye was approachable. Popeye was just plain cool.
I remember several years back when he participated in the golf tournament that accompanies Racer Hoopalooza at Murray Country Club, he hadn’t changed. I asked him about golf, as he was getting set to begin his day at the No. 1 tee box. He said something to the extent of, “Yeah, I get to do this some … not nearly as much as I want.” He then powdered a drive that was all of 275 yards, probably more, without really trying. I was impressed.
Like Cam, he was very cordial, which is how I’ve found most former Racers who come back for events like this. They understand what they’re part of. They understand the need to honor it whenever possible.
And right now, Cam and Popeye are doing it.
Popeye, of course, doesn’t have as difficult a situation as Cam, though being an assistant does have great importance. In fact, I believe Cam is still not 100% with his back, injured in the Suns’ next-to-last regular season game against the Lakers, and it’s affecting him during this series. When he was injured, Cam was on his way to a monster night in L.A. and right then I knew this would be an issue for him in the postseason, if for nothing else, timing and shooting.
Without that, we’re seeing the Cam who burned the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals two seasons ago.The Cam whose first NBA Playoffs start resulted in him being one of the focal points of that night’s TNT NBA postgame show with Shaq and Sir Charles after he spelled Paul with a 29-point outburst in a Game 2 win.
Here’s hoping Cam can continue to get healthier, but, in my opinion, we haven’t seen the real Cam yet in this series.
This is also an important time for Popeye too. After spending many years on the Indiana coaching staff and one in Philadelphia, Popeye has found great success with Denver the past two years, even getting a chance to serve as interim head coach for a short time in the 2021-22 season due to COVID-19 protocols.
He guided the Nuggets to a winning record that included a miraculous performance in a win during his interim debut at Houston. That night, the Nuggets played with four players out due to COVID, yet beat the Rockets handily. Stories about that game rave about how Popeye’s leadership really showed that night.
That’s the kind of thing that gets NBA execs’ attention, and the word is he has their attention right now. A big run by the Nuggets could mean new possibilities for Popeye.
Murray State has only had two of its players win a professional world championship. “Jumpin’” Joe Fulks won it with the Philadelphia Warriors in the late 1940s and Dick Cunningham won a title in the early ‘70s with, among others, the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as a teammate in Milwaukee. Cam played for the title two years ago.
One of these two will move on at the end of this series. Here’s hoping the surviving Racer can add a third title to the Racer collection.
But it’s a shame only one can move on.
