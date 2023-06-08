AUSTIN, Texas — Murray State track and field athletes Kayla Bell and Meghan Fletcher arrived Tuesday in Austin to begin preparations for their respective appearances in the NCAA Division 1 Track and Field National Championships at the University of Texas. 

Bell will run in the women’s 800 meters tonight, while Fletcher is not scheduled to compete in the women’s high jump on Saturday. All of the action is at Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field and will be broadcast on ESPN2 for the remainder of the week. 

