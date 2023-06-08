AUSTIN, Texas — Murray State track and field athletes Kayla Bell and Meghan Fletcher arrived Tuesday in Austin to begin preparations for their respective appearances in the NCAA Division 1 Track and Field National Championships at the University of Texas.
Bell will run in the women’s 800 meters tonight, while Fletcher is not scheduled to compete in the women’s high jump on Saturday. All of the action is at Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field and will be broadcast on ESPN2 for the remainder of the week.
Also traveling with the pair were their coaches, who they said before they left for Austin have been more than instrumental in reaching this point. Bell, a sophomore from Lynwood, Illinois, and Fletcher, a junior from Grayslake, Illinois, represent the largest number of Racer athletes to compete in nationals in about 25 years.
And they both said they did something that seems simple, but can be quite difficult for any young athlete — they actually listened to Head Coach Adam Kiesler, as well as field events coach Kelsey Riggins and middle-distance running coach Jordan Johnston.
“They key has been (listening to Johnston) instead of just going out and doing what I want to do. I had to realize that on my own,” said Bell, who won both the 400 and 800 outdoor titles in both the Ohio Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Conference Championships the past two seasons, but said she saw strong improvement this season, her first in Missouri Valley (commonly referred to as just “The Valley”). “I can’t be out there running just to run.”
Johnston said she has been witness to that struggle.
“Her comfort zone really is the 400 and I think it’s because she had seen more success in the 400 early on,” Johnston said. “The 400 is also very tactical. With the 400, though, we have to be very patient in the first half of a race and that’s something we struggle with sometimes — being patient.
“So, being patient early on in a race is very important because you’re having to navigate around groups of people, which is also really different for her, especially coming from the sprints where you have to stay in your own lane the whole race (runners stay in their lanes until reaching the start/finish line for the second and final lap). That’s caused her to have to learn a little bit and grow within that specific event.”
Johnston said a runner like Bell also has the advantage of being a strong sprinter, which makes her well equipped for the 800.
“And that’s been the big thing of really trying to talk to her, going into some of these really big meets that, for the first time, she’s being faced with girls who can run similar 400s as her. However, she’s been able to have that comfort of knowing, for the last 100 or 150, ‘I’ve got this. I’m faster than everyone else in the field,” Johnston said.
For Riggins, voted Valley Assistant Coach of the Year for both the indoor and outdoor seasons, it really has not been a matter of giving Fletcher ideas on how to jump higher. Fletcher had that ability inside her when arrived at Murray State four years ago and has gone on to, like Bell, break school records that had stood for a long time.
No, Riggins said her main role has been convincing Fletcher that she is good enough to compete at such a high level. It was Fletcher’s job to believe it.
“I think, with coaching student-athletes, part of my job I know is to keep reminding them of some of the good things they’ve accomplished and what they’re capable of doing,” said Riggins, who helped Fletcher navigate through a disappointing performance in last year’s OVC Championships. Fletcher finished fourth and was visibly upset about how she had jumped during the competition. Worse, this came in Murray State’s last OVC meet before moving to The Valley for this season … and it was at Marshall Gage Track inside Roy Stewart Stadium, her home venue.
“Student-athletes, a lot of the time, only remember the times they failed and part of my job is to give them that confidence that, ‘Yes! We can go into another year and we can compete well and you’re still the same athlete you were before (Fletcher competed in the heptathlon during that OVC meet and would have won the high jump competition with leap in the hep), whether you go 1.75 or 1.60. You’re still a good athlete, still a good person.’
“‘You’re more than your performances.’ Clearly, she came back this year and had a wonderful performance, winning the conference (indoor and outdoor). Breaking that school record has been a goal of hers for a long time. Still, you have moments (like the ’22 OVCs) and I think it makes you a better athlete when you come back and bounce back and have a great year.
“But, again, you’re not defined as an athlete by one performance (which she attributed to fatigue from the grueling hep, and said she could see Fletcher might struggle because of it). You’re defined throughout your career and she’s put together a heck of a career.”
“It feels so much better!” Fletcher said of how this postseason has differed from ’22. “There’s be other seasons where I’d get frustrated because I felt I was capable of so much more but I wouldn’t get the results on paper. Now, I have the results to show.
“Qualifying for the NCAAs is a dream come true and also gives me the opportunity to showcase my talents, not only to my friends and family but to a larger audience.”
Fletcher also said that what she and Bell are doing this week is a tribute to the work of their coaches.
“Now, we’re going to be able to showcase not only the work that (she and Bell) have been putting in, but that our coaches have been putting in too,” she said. “That’s putting Murray on the map a little bit.”
