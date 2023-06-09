AUSTIN, Texas  — When someone is about to compete in a major event — such as what Murray State track and field athletes Kayla Bell and Megan Fletcher are facing this week at the NCAA Division 1 Nationals at the University of Texas at Austin — information as to what to expect is a nice thing to have.

And when that information can come from a teammate, it probably provides an added bit of comfort. That is what Bell (800-meter dash) and Fletcher (high jump) were able to take to Austin early this week as they began preparations in Austin after Racer teammate Rachel Hagans not only participated in this exact event last year but prospered, finishing a solid 12th in the country in the long jump at perhaps the most recognized track and field venue in the world, Hayward Track at the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. She also earned All-American status for that feat.

Recommended for you