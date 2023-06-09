AUSTIN, Texas — When someone is about to compete in a major event — such as what Murray State track and field athletes Kayla Bell and Megan Fletcher are facing this week at the NCAA Division 1 Nationals at the University of Texas at Austin — information as to what to expect is a nice thing to have.
And when that information can come from a teammate, it probably provides an added bit of comfort. That is what Bell (800-meter dash) and Fletcher (high jump) were able to take to Austin early this week as they began preparations in Austin after Racer teammate Rachel Hagans not only participated in this exact event last year but prospered, finishing a solid 12th in the country in the long jump at perhaps the most recognized track and field venue in the world, Hayward Track at the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. She also earned All-American status for that feat.
“She told us that, when she went, it was a really great experience,” said Fletcher, a junior from Grayslake, Illinois, who will compete Saturday in the women’s high jump. However, there was a caveat, Fletcher said.
“She said that you are surrounding yourself with all of these elite athletes and you get kind of nervous and intimidated, but she also said that they are all really nice and welcoming. It gives you a feeling of, ‘Hey! I’m supposed to be here just like they are.’”
“I really feel like we’re going to have fun,” said Bell, a sophomore from Lynwood, Illinois, adding that Hagans also told of how something else came from the NCAAs, as well as the U.S.A. Nationals, in which she competed two weeks later, also in Eugene. “Rachel told me she made a whole bunch of new friends from this and got to connect with a whole bunch of new people. It’s kind of like networking.
“It’s a way to get to know athletes who are on the same wavelength with us.”
Hagans, along with sprinter Faith Bostick, joined Bell and Fletcher in the East Preliminaries last month in Jacksonville, Florida but was unable to repeat her performance from last season. Bostick was able to post a time of 11.26 seconds in her first heat of the 100-meter dash at Jacksonville, which is the second-best time ever for a Murray State athlete, but fell back to an 11.6 on her second run in the quarterfinals, ending her competition.
Bell finished third in the East Prelims with a new school record of 2:04.86, while Fletcher finished eighth with a jump of 1.77 meters, about a half-meter shy of new school and personal-best marks.
Bell ran Thursday night in Austin (after presstime). In talking earlier this week, she was reminded that the NCAA Nationals are visited, from time to time, top American athletes, many of whom shined in this event and went on to achieve huge fame on the world stage, even the Olympics.
She said she would embrace an opportunity to meet one of her heroes, should it present itself.
“Oh yeah … I’d have to have a picture wth them,” she said of a chance to meet an Allyson Felix (more decorated track and field athlete of all time with 31 medals) or Murray State Hall of Famer Alexis Love, who went on to a successful professional career.
Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler said this week that, while the glitz and glam of Austin will provide fun, as he, the athletes and assistants Jordan Johnston and Kelsey Riggins headed to the Texas state capital city, one philosophy prevailed.
“We’re not going out there just for fun. This is a business trip,” Kiesler said. “It’s just like we always do … we’ve got to compete. We hope Kayla can get to the finals and, for Meghan, we’re hoping she can also come away with some points for us.
“This is the most we’ve had in recent history (at an NCAA Nationals) and to have it two years in a row (with Hagans), I think shows that the expectations are high for our program and, hopefully, those just get higher with qualifying kids both for first rounds and for the finals.”
Saturday’s action will be televised by ESPN2, starting at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.