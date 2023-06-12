AUSTIN, Texas — For Murray State track and field athletes Kayla Bell and Meghan Fletcher, their 2023 seasons ended at the highest level.
They competed in the Super Bowl of collegiate track and field — the NCAA Division 1 National Championship at Mile A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. If that sounds big, well, that is because it is. This is where many a world and Summer Olympics gold medalist has visited, en route to greatness.
No, the Murray State pair did not win in Austin. However, by even making it there, they made a big mark by giving the Racer program its highest number of nationals qualifiers in about 25 years.
Last season, Murray State’s Rachel Hagans advanced in the long jump and finished 12th at the nationals in Eugene, Oregon. Hagans competed in the East Preliminaries about two weeks ago in Jacksonville, Florida with Racer sprinter Faith Bostick also qualifying for that event in the 100 meters.
Four is the highest number of prelims qualifiers for Murray State in 25 years, as well.
For Bell, a sophomore from Lynnwood, Illinois, this year’s nationals will be fondly remembered.
Bell ran Thursday in the second heat of the women’s 800-meter dash and ran her best race as a Racer. She finished that heat in a personal-best and new school-record time of 2:02.66.
There was only one problem. It was only good for third in her heat, as she barely missed an automatic ticket to Saturday’s final.
She was sitting second in the final few yards, behind Raisin Willis of Stanford, but it was Boston College runner Katherine Mitchell making a last-ditch move ahead of the finish line to pass Bell and take the second qualifier spot.
She still seemed to be in good shape to qualify, though, until Michaela Rose of Louisiana State took the track for the third and final heat. Not only did she win her heat, she basically pulled the entire field with her to finish in times that were all faster than the first two heats combined.
That left Bell out of the final. As a consolation prize, she was named a Second Team All-American for her trouble.
“Dropping over two seconds from her previous PR and to do it at the right time is awesome and it’s crazy that 2:02.66 didn’t make the final,” Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler told Murray State Athletics.
Bell entered the 2022-23 season with a personal best of 2:08.34. That is a 5.68-second improvement.
“Coach (Jordan) Johnston has done an amazing job with her and yesterday really showed,” said Kiesler of Johnston, who is the middle-distance coach for the Racers. “We are very proud of Kayla!”
After sweeping both the Missouri Valley Conference indoor and outdoor titles in the high jump, Fletcher, a junior from Grayslake, Illinois, gave her all in Saturday’s competition but was not able to repeat her performance from two weeks earlier at the East Preliminaries.
There, Fletcher finished eighth with a jump of 1.77 meters and just missed a new personal-best and school record at 1.82. Saturday night, in the heavy Texas air, she connected at 1.73 but was not able to advance past that height.
Like Bell, Fletcher had a monster outdoor season for Murray State that included being named Valley Athlete of the Week in the sport on at least one occasion. Fletcher took first place at many of her meets this spring, breaking a school record that had stood for more than 40 years during the Racers’ second and final home meet, a dual contest with former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay in April at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track with a jump of 1.79 meters. Alison Manley was the previous record holder at 1.78 with a jump in 1981.
“We are extremely proud of all the Fletch accomplished this year,” Kiesler told Racer Athletics. “Getting to this meet was the cherry on top of everything she did as an individual but also for the team.”
Fletcher has one more year to improve on her exploits as a Racer.
