INDIANAPOLIS — For several weeks now, Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon has had a two-way role when it comes to his team and its postseason aspirations.
It’s followed the message of “Look! Enjoy the ride .. but still be prepared to work hard.” That formula is clearly not changing now that the Racers are less than 24 hours from returning to the NCAA Tournament hardwood as a No. 7 seed in the East Regional against No. 10 San Francisco. Tip-off is set for about 8:40 tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“This is the greatest sporting event in the world and, at the end of the day and, like any other tournament, we’re finding ways to win the next game. But I think you can walk a balance where you can be excited and have the time of your life,” McMahon said Wednesday during the Racers’ only news conference ahead of tonight’s game.
“At the same time, you have to stay committed to the hard work, toughness and discipline that winning requires and got us to this point of the season.”
For the second straight time in an NCAA Tournament, McMahon is bringing a Racer team that is receiving heavier attention nationally than usual. In 2019, the Racers were featuring a point guard named Ja Morant, who was on everyone’s list when it came to interview requests. He also lived up the hype with a triple-double in the Racers’ most lopsided win ever in an NCAA Tournament contest — 83-64 — over a Marquette program that had entered 2-0 all-time in NCAA games with the Racers.
This time, it is the team’s overall body of work that has the basketball world’s attention. The Racers are carrying the best overall record of any team in the tournament into tonight’s showdown with the Dons — 30-2. They also have a program-best No. 21 ranking in the College Basketball NET rankings, and their No. 7 seed position indicates how accurate that ranking was.
In order to expand on that reputation, Murray State must handle a solid USF squad that hails from the same conference as the tourney’s overall No.1 seed, Gonzaga.
However, Racer guard Tevin Brown said Wednesday that he believes his team is built for this moment.
“We’re just looking at what we have to do next,” Brown said during his time at the media table with teammates Justice Hill and KJ Williams. “We see people talking on social media (about possible other matchups later in the tourney) but, within the team, we don’t worry about it.”
“We just have to do what we always do, just at a higher level,” said Hill, whose improvement at the point guard spot has been huge in the Racers entering the tourney not only with the best record but a 20-game winning streak, dating back to a December loss at Southeastern Conference power Auburn.
At the time the Murray State met the Tigers in Auburn, Alabama, they were on the verge of being given elevated to No. 1 in the nation in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls.
Thea Racers also played in another tough environment at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, where Morant, who was named the Racers’ first consensus First Team All-American after his ‘19 NCAA assault, now calls his office. In December, the Racers faced the host Tigers of Memphis and emerged with a 74-72 win over a team that eventually put together a solid season and is in this week’s NCAA field.
“We live for moments like this,” said Williams, a 6-10 forward who was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. “We just have to play our game and play to our potential.”
Williams and Brown were also part of the ‘19 NCAA run and both said they believe that experience helps this year’s team as they can tell their teammates what to expect.
“We’re going to find out,” McMahon said, responding to a question about the value of Williams and Brown having played in the NCAA environment. “I hope it’s very beneficial, but both of them have done a great job all season long of not only showing how you work each day but how you stay committed to the process and stay focused on winning the next day.”
Tonight’s game can be heard on the flagship station of Racer sports, FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Racers assistant Kenny Roth on the call. The game also will be shown on CBS (KFVS-12 of Cape Girardeau, Missouri or WTVF-NewsChannel 5 of Nashville).
