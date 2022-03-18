INDIANAPOLIS — It is not often that the game matches the hype.
However, a game that seemingly everyone was seeing as a game to watch in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was Thursday night’s East Regional matchup between seventh-seeded Murray State and No. 10 San Francisco. And did it ever satisfy basketball fans throughout the nation.
The Racers had to dig deeper than they have all season, battling foul trouble, injuries and the unconscious shooting of the Dons’ best player, guard Jamaree Bouyee, who single-handedly kept his team alive after the Racers seemed to have the game won in the second half. Overtime was required and what followed was a back-and-forth heavyweight slugfest between two teams that did not want to lose.
When the dust settled, it was the Racers still standing, 92-87 winners, still alive to play in Saturday’s second round.
“What a game! That’s what the NCAA Tournament is all about and that’s why it’s the greatest event in the world,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team has now matched the Racers’ 2012 team for the most wins in a single season in program history — 31 — against only two losses. The win also extends the longest winning streak in the nation to 21.
“That game defined out team.”
Murray State has been in many tight spots this season, but they seemed to be in one that would be impossible to escape Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Bouyee was the main catalyst in a 13-4 run that closed the second half after the Racers had opened a 69-60 lead with about four minutes left on a transition 3-pointer by guard Tevin Brown (17 points), giving the Racers the largest lead of the game.
After the Racers were not able to take a shot at the basket in the closing seconds of regulation, sending the game to overtime tied at 73-73, USF (24-10) took its first lead since early in the second half on a pair of free throws that were made necessary because reserve guard Trae Hannibal (18 points and six rebounds) fouled out.
However, the Racers were up to the task, answering with a basket from forward KJ Williams (18 points). Those two scores were then followed by seven straight possessions of the teams trading baskets with the lead changing hands eight times. Williams’ long hook shot from the right side put Murray State up 87-85 after Zane Meeks hit one of two free throws to tie the game, setting up the other Racer bench star of this night to make perhaps the two biggest plays of the season.
Forward Jordan Skipper-Brown gave the Racers breathing room with a putback for am 89-85 lead. Meeks followed with a putback at the other end, but Skipper-Brown, a 44% foul shooter this season, drained two huge freebies with 15.7 seconds left to up the lead back to four points. Appropriately, it was Skipper-Brown (12 points and 10 rebounds) finishing the game with a defensive rebound off a USF missed shot and another free throw at the other end.
Bouyee was simply brilliant in defeat, ending with a game-high 36 points. Murray State will now look for its first-ever win in the second round of an NCAA Tournament Saturday when it faces Saint Peter’s, a surprise winner over Kentucky in Thursday night’s first game at Indy.
This means an anticipated first-ever meeting between the Racers and UK will have to wait for another day.
